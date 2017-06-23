Alexis Taylor - Beautiful Thing

Since the release of Hot Chip’s ‘Why Make Sense?’ in 2015, frontman Alexis Taylor has conceived three solo albums. His latest Tim Goldsworthy-produced effort takes some digesting, but it’s perhaps his most inventive and eclectic collection yet.

‘Beautiful Thing’ manages to channel disco, glitchy electronica and sombre piano balladry - there’s even a Prince-ish moment of gratifying ’80s nous during closer ‘Out Of Time’.

Taylor’s brilliantly bonkers pop odyssey certainly lives up to its title and ultimately, is an impressive, if uneven addition to his already stellar discography.

7/10

Words: Luke Winstanely

