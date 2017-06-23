A Place To Bury Strangers - Pinned

A Place To Bury Strangers have been around for quite a long time, delivering a consistent flow of releases that rarely offer anything new, devotedly clinging to a well-established post-punk formula instead: emphasised drums section, basslines from the ‘Be the next Joy Division’ handbook, outright noise rock elements.

APTBS’s music is a craft, which the band keeps on honing despite all the criticism. This year’s ‘Pinned’ is its well-made product that checks all the boxes, successfully imitating the late ‘80s feel - the highest compliment in this line of work.

7/10

Words: Dmitry Teckel

- - -

- - -

