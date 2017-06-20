Next Wave #793: S4U

Follow Clash Magazine on Vero True Social for more content.
Initially, S4U caused a bout of confusion with Clash’s creative team. Although their ghostly R&B has been floating around corners of the Internet and airwaves for some time, Google Images didn’t help to clarify the group’s identity. In the few pictures that exist, they’re a gaggle of galdem wearing retro sportswear. At their core, it turns out, they’re the mythologically-named duo Prinz George and Rosita Bonita (which, we suspect, aren’t their birth names). “We used to turn up to shoots and there’d be a rack of clothes for six girls,” laughs George.
Their ethos, however, is as a collective. And it’s “expanding all the time,” says George. On our Next Wave shoot, the pair urge a throng of onlooking construction workers to join them in front of the lens (unfortunately, they come over a bit shy).
S4U, they stress, isn’t just the pair of them. “Our managers are S4U as much as we are,” Rosita explains. “Any link in the chain that’s cracked is gonna affect everything. It’s really important to make sure everyone feels a part of it. It’s a story
WHAT: Ghost-like hip-hop/R&B that resurrects the ’90s
GET 3 SONGS: ‘Twice’, ‘Isle Of Dogs’, ‘Too Much’
FACT: Despite naming their track ‘Isle Of Dogs’, Prinz George has a phobia of the animal. “I hate dogs,” he sighs, pulling out a photo of a recent shoot in Berlin with one in the pic. “See how far away the dog is from me? He knows I don't like him.”
Words: Felicity Martin
Photography: Sophie Mayanne
Fashion: Josh Tuckley
Hair stylist: Zateesha Barbour
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.