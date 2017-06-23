Zilo Shares R&B Throwback 'Keep Up Wimmi'

London newcomer Zilo shares R&B throwback hymn 'Keep Up Wimmi'.
Built on an old skool hip-hop beat the track shows that the songwriter knows her influences, but there's also a playfully individual touch.
Only her second single, 'Keep Up Wimmi' is buoyant and carefree, the work of an artist coming into her own.
A hugely talented R&B prospect, Zilo is steering an individual path, one others would struggle to follow.
The video is online now - tune in below.
