Zanski Soars Back Into Contention With 'Fool'

Toronto producer Zanski exploded into view with last year's sterling 'Collapse' EP, matching dappled future R&B against blazing electronics.

Since then, his approach has only blossomed with the producer enjoying extensive spells in the studio.

Set to make 2018 his own, the Canadian talent soars back into contention with new single 'Fool', riding that superb balance between soulful R&B and digital production.

Out now, it's a hard-hitting return, one that recalls his teenage years spent downloading hip-hop mixtapes, while looking intently at the future.

Zanski notes, "I wanted to create a simple, hard hitting groove along the likes of J DIlla, or D’angelo on ‘Fool’. Each layer of instrumentation has its own space, it’s minimal but full.”

Tune in now.

