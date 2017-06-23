Yxng Bane Drops New Burner 'Vroom'

Few would bet against Yxng Bane making 2018 his own.

The newcomer's huge 'Shape Of You' re-work was one of the biggest club tracks to emerge over the past 12 months, while his own material is electrifying.

A gritty but completely infectious take on the conversation between afrobeats and the UK underground, Yxng Bane is ready to surge ahead on 'Vroom'.

It's an electrifying return - sure, we may have had snow last week but this is the first shot of summer, a sign that the party season is about the kick off.

The visuals are impeccably styled, a crisp, cool-as-hell video that works through its sheer simplicity.

Tune in now.

