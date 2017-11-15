Yuno Links With Sub Pop On 'No Going Back'

New Sub Pop signing Yuno has signalled his arrival with 'No Going Back'.

The American artist was signed to the label by Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces and Digital Planets, who fell for what he terms the "seductive magic" in Yuno's music.

There's plenty of that quality in new song 'No Going Back', with the drifting digital pop casting a bittersweet spell.

A real multi-disciplinary artist - he even takes his own press shots - Yuno produced and directed the video, shot in his hometown of Jacksonville.

Yuno: "The video pretty much represents how I was feeling when I wrote this song. Kind of wandering around, not too sure about where I want to go, but definitely sure about where I don't want to be. Just trying to make sure I have some fun along the way."

Tune in now.

