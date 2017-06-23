Yungen Pairs With Jess Glynne On 'Mind On It'

Yungen has shared his new single 'Mind On It', a titanic pairing with Jess Glynne.

One of 2017's breakout singles artists, you could almost forgive Yungen for resting on his laurels after a spectacular 12 months.

The reality, though, is that he's driving himself harder than ever, hitting the studio at every available moment.

New single 'Mind On It' is a superb return, an addictive, soulful dose of UK rap with plenty of nods to the underground.

Yungen explains: “ADP, let me know he was working on a sick idea for me, so I went in the studio late that night and he’d already started the beat. I laid my verses really quick, which is always a good sign! We didn’t have the hook on it for ages because we knew it sounded potentially like the next single and we wanted it to be perfect. Then I finally got in with Jess and she absolutely nailed it straight away!”

She really does. The perfect match of sweet and sour, 'Mind On It' fuses the grit with the soul to craft a sure-fire smash.

Tune in now.

