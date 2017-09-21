Yung Lean Announces New Album 'Stranger'

Yung Lean has announced plans for new album 'Stranger'.

The Swedish artist shot to fame after a series of YouTube clips recorded with friends went viral, but since then he's pursued his own devoutly independent path.

Recently appearing on Frank Ocean's 'Blonde', the Stockholm songwriter is perfectly poised to reach fresh heights.

New album 'Stranger' will be released on November 10th, with Yung Lean sharing lead cut 'Hunting My Own Skin'.

All teased out vocals, delicately poised electronics and shattered trap rhythms, it's a curiously addictive return.

Tune in now.

Catch Yung Lean at the following shows:

December

12 London Roundhouse

13 Manchester Albert Hall

Photo Credit: Zak Arogundade

For tickets to the latest Yung Lean shows click HERE.

