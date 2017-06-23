Young Rising Sons Tackle Addiction On '+WHISKEY-'

Whether they're playing to 500 people or 50,000, a small club show or an arena venue, Young Rising Sons always want to connect.

The band's music - rock-edged, deeply personal, heart on sleeve - seems to rise above the noise, striking a chord in every sense.

Forming in the East Village but based out in New Jersey, a recent period of hiatus saw the group reconfigure how their music would operate.

New single '+WHISKEY-' gives an indication of where they will go next. A hard-hitting statement piece, Young Rising Sons deal frankly but empathetically with issues of addiction.

Turning their backs on rock 'n' roll cliche, the band seem to urge communication, to break down those invisible barriers with music.

Tune in now.

