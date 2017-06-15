Young Fathers Craft Powerful New Short Film

Young Fathers have crafted a new short film focussing on the theme of the Male Gaze.

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery has partnered with the National Portrait Gallery on the new exhibition, exploring themes of masculinity.

Young Fathers agreed to construct a new short film, and their exploration of identity criss-crosses between race and the patriarchy.

It's a moving, insightful clip, one that in true Young Fathers style offers statements that serve as questions, continually opening up avenues of discourse.

Directed by Danny O’Neil, written by Young Fathers, called Random White Dudes, it initially appeared as part of the exhibition but has now found its way online.

The group explain:

"National Portrait Gallery asked us tae collaborate on a masculinity project called Male Gaze and we thought, aye, that's nice eh them.

Then we looked at the faces in the paintings hanging aroond the walls and noticed something.

Can you notice it?

Then we aw laughed cos they're deed and we're no.

Hahahahaha"

Looking Good: the Male Gaze from Van Dyck to Lucian Freud is open now at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and closes on October 1st.

