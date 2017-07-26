Young Fathers Announce New Album 'Cocoa Sugar'

Young Fathers have announced plans for new album 'Cocoa Sugar'.

The Scottish group have been active of late, producing new music for Trainspotting 2 and an installation at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Now the Mercury winners have confirmed their full, official return - new album 'Cocoa Sugar' will be released on March 9th through Ninja Tune.

New song 'In My View' is online now, and it's a powerful, imposing return, one that sluices together hip-hop, gospel, and some of their most rounded, insightful songwriting to date.

The video is typically striking, while the Tom Hingston designed artwork is a real feast.

Check out the artwork up top, then find 'In My View' below.

'Cocoa Sugar' tracklisting:

1. See How

2. Fee Fi

3. In My View

4. Turn

5. Lord

6. Tremolo

7. Wow

8. Border Girl

9. Holy Ghost

10. Wire

11. Toy

12. Picking You

