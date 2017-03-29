Young Dreams Share Infectious Wonk-Pop Gem 'Wildwind'

Norwegian dream-pop crew Young Dreams have shared new gem 'Wildwind'.

The band's new album 'Waves 2 U' is out this week, another collection of heavenly, other-worldly, and distinctly odd pop hooks.

New song 'Wildwind' is online now, and it fuses those gossamer, dream-like vocals to some gurgling synths and shuddering percussion.

It's an extremely infectious mixture, with the Norwegian group breaking just about every rule going while still making highly polished pop music.

Tune in below (oh, and they've also got a new video which you can find underneath...)

