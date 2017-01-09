You Can Buy Some Of The Knife's Instruments

The Knife are set to auction off some of the unique instruments used on their 'Shaking The Habitual' tour.

The Knife recently confirmed the release of new live document 'Shaking The Habitual: Live At Terminal 5', and will now follow this with a full auction.

Designer Bella Rune crafted some special instruments for the live shows, and these will be available to purchase shortly.

The instruments are incredible one off pieces, ranging from ordinary bells right through to lavishly designed harps.

All funds from the auction will benefit the No One Is Illegal Network - full details HERE.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Knife click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.