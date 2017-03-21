Yoke Lore's 'Fake You' Plays With Perception

New York's Yoke Lore continually plays with perception.

A rising alt-pop talent, he is able to wear several masks, continually toying with his audience.

Highly creative, new EP 'Absolutes' matches different strands - lucid pop, chimining banjos and more - to create something distinct.

We're able to share new track 'Fake You' and it's a real treat, with Yoke Lore realising that his own perceptions of others might not match reality.

It's coy, playful, with the New Yorker commenting: “There must be a balance, some movement and some pull. A life of absolutes is no life at all.”

Tune in now.

