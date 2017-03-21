Yoke Lore's 'Fake You' Plays With Perception

New York's Yoke Lore continually plays with perception.
A rising alt-pop talent, he is able to wear several masks, continually toying with his audience.
Highly creative, new EP 'Absolutes' matches different strands - lucid pop, chimining banjos and more - to create something distinct.
We're able to share new track 'Fake You' and it's a real treat, with Yoke Lore realising that his own perceptions of others might not match reality.
It's coy, playful, with the New Yorker commenting: “There must be a balance, some movement and some pull. A life of absolutes is no life at all.”
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.