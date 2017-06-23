Yes, Sufjan Stevens Really Is Playing At The Oscars

Sufjan Stevens is set to perform at this year's Academy awards ceremony.

The songwriter is enjoying something of a purple patch creatively, with his immensely moving 'Carrie & Lowell' full length followed by a live album, a mixtape, and a one off single about disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

Working on the soundtrack to Call Me By Your Name, Sufjan Stevens gained an Oscar nomination in Best Original Song.

As such, he'll be performing at the March 4th ceremony, delivering 'Mystery Of Love' to a global audience.

Every artist nominated in that section will perform, so we'll get the following line up:

Mary J. Blige - ‘Mighty River’ (from Mudbound)

Miguel, Gael Garcia Bernal and Natalia Lafourcade - ‘Remember Me’ (from Coco)

Common and Andra Day - ‘Stand Up For Something’ (from Marshall)

Keala Settle - ‘This Is Me’ (from The Greatest Showman)

The Academy awards takes place on March 4th.

