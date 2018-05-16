Yes, Drake Really Did Send Pusha T An Invoice

Drake has raised his Pusha T beef to hilarious levels - by sending his foe an invoice.

Pusha T released his Kanye produced album 'Daytona' (Clash review HERE ) 24 hours ago, taking aim at Drake on 'Infrared'.

He raps: "Our hooks did it/The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’/The bigger question is how the Russians did it/It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin."

Drake then rushed out 'Duppy Freestyle', aiming to lay down the law with: "If you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V’s, what do you really think of the nigga that’s making your beats?/I’ve done things for him, I thought that he never would need/Father had to stretch his hands out and get it for me."

Prompting the following response from Pusha T:

Send the invoice for the extra 20... https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018

Well, he did just that. Drake actually made out an invoice to Pusha T, marked "promotional assistance and career reviving..."

You’re welcome. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Photo Credit: Anna Victoria Best

