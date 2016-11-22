Yeah Yeah Yeahs Confirm 'Fever To Tell' Re-Issue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to re-issue their debut album 'Fever To Tell'.
The Brooklyn band released the record back in 2003, and despite being lumped in with the New Rock Revolution it actually inhabited a world of its own.
A jazz drummer, an extrovert guitarist, an incredible frontwoman, and no bass player - honestly, what more could you ask for?
After teasing fans on socials Yeah Yeah Yeahs have now confirmed that 'Fever To Tell' will be re-issued on October 20th.
The album will be available as a Limited Edition box set, standard LP, and digital deluxe and standard remastered editions - pre-order LINK.
As a bonus, new song 'Shake It' - a previously unreleased track from the 'Fever To Tell' era - is available as a free download for all those who pre-order.
Finally, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have confirmed some (admittedly Stateside) shows:
October
25 Los Angeles Fonda Theatre
28 Long Beach Growlers 6 Festival
November
7 Brooklyn Kings Theatre
10 Austin Sound on Sound Festival
