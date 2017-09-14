Yamaneko Launches New Mini-Album 'Spa Commissions'

Yamaneko has outlined plans for new mini-album 'Spa Commissions'.

The producer has always had a sense of the ambient in his music, whether that's modern European composition of even old new age cassettes.

Recently commissioned to create music for a series of spas, Yamaneko uses this as the basis for a mini-album of new material.

The logically titled 'Spa Commissions' arrives on November 17th via Local Action, a label the producer has developed a close association with.

New cut 'Yaeyama Islands' is online now, and it's a beautifully balanced work, all soothing ambience, down tempo electronics and flourishes of Japanese koto.

Tune in now.

To pre-order 'Spa Commissions' click HERE.

