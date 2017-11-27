Wyvern Lingo Announce Debut Album Details

Irish trio Wyvern Lingo are set to release their debut album on February 23rd.

The trio released their debut EP back in 2014, and since then the Irish group have played countless international dates.

Heading back into the studio, Wyvern Lingo worked on their debut album in Dublin alongside producer James Kelly.

Wyvern Lingo explain: "These songs are a collection of experiences both separate and shared. Experiences that shape how we view the world, and how we've come to terms with the way our lives have unfolded."

Wyvern Lingo will release their debut album on February 23rd. Tracklisting:

Out Of My Hands

I Love You, Sadie

Maybe It's My Nature

Crawl

Dark Cloud

Used

Fountains

Snow II

Tell Him

Fear

Subside

When I Can (Rubbish)

