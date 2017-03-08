Wyldest Get The Chills On '-45'

Rising dream pop outfit Wyldest have shared delicious new track '-45'.

It's the middle of the summer but still Wyldest are getting the chills. New single '-45' is online now, with taste-making label Hand In Hive spreading the gospel truth about their somnambulist pop.

It's an enthralling return, with the band's textural exploration taking them further than ever, while the vocals feel more pointed, more immediate than ever before.

Zoe Mead cries: "This loneliness is making me high / This darkness, I’m taking my time..."

She explains: "'-45' was written in the dead of winter at the beginning of this year. It's about being secluded, away from human contact and technology, which could sometimes make a person fearful of where their own mind could take them without everyday distractions. The song concludes with the realisation that solitude can actually lead to self-discovery and make you happier in the long-run. It's important to be alone sometimes to allow space to become familiar with your own mind and how it works."

Tune in now.

Catch Wyldest at London's Waiting Room on September 27th - ticket LINK.