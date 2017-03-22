WOWH Dial Up Some Booty Calls In 'Early Hours'

Let's face it: we've all done it.

The night draws to a close, a familiar number appears on the phone, and suddenly you're in a cab heading someplace rather familiar...

Yep, we're talking booty calls here. London duo WOWH - the rascals that they are - have been there more than a few times, and new cut 'Early Hours' reflects on their experiences.

It's a frisky retro-pop jam, with singer Nick Harrison explaining:

“I suppose it was meant to reflect on how healthy [booty calls] are for the people involved. We recorded ‘Early Hours’ completely in Toby's bedroom and even shot some of the video there too!”

Speaking of which - check out the video below.