World Rejoice! Spiritualized Are Back!

Space rock legends Spiritualized are back.

The band were forced to take time off when J Spaceman - real name Jason Pierce - became ill, requiring lengthy bouts of treatment.

Continually working on new music, a deal with Bella Union afforded Spiritualized the support they needed to complete work on the new LP.

Said album is titled 'And Nothing Hurt' and it will be released on September 7th, with Spiritualized sharing two new songs.

'A Perfect Miracle' is on streaming services now, with 'I'm Your Man' receiving the full visual treatment.

A gospel drenched work out, 'I'm Your Man' subverts the bravado of the title for something more reverential, a pleading, love-lorn hymn.

J Spaceman comments: “Making this record on my own sent me more mad than anything I’ve done before. We’d been playing these big shows and I really wanted to capture that sound we were making but, without the funds to do, I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had. So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. A Perfect Miracle

2. I’m Your Man

3. Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go

4. Let’s Dance

5. On The Sunshine

6. Damaged

7. The Morning After

8. The Prize

9. Sail On Through Catch

Spiritualized at London's eventim Apollo on September 21st.

