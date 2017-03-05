World Rejoice! Alvvays Are Back!

Alvvays have confirmed details of their much-anticipated new album 'Antisocialites'.

The Canadian band have been working on new material for some time, allowing themselves time off after the heavy touring that following their enthralling debut.

'Antisocialites' promises a renewal of their bittersweet indie pop charms, with singer Molly Rankin explaining: "This record is a fantasy breakup arc and my life nearly imitated art."

New cut 'In Undertow' is online now, and the guitars move into a more explicitly shoegaze direction - think My Bloody Valentine with a little more sugar on top and you'd be close.

As ever, Molly Rankin's vocal is enthralling, somehow billowing out between the guitar noize: "What's next for you and me? I'll take suggestions..."

Tune in now.

Catch Alvvays at the following shows:

August

26 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

27 Glasgow St. Luke’s

28 Sheffield Leadmill

29 Southampton Talking Heads

31 Larmer Tree Garden End of the Road Festival

September

3 Birmingham Institute 2

4 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

7 Manchester Gorilla

8 London Koko

9 Bristol Thekla

Photo Credit: Arden Wray