Wolf Parade Return With First New Album In Seven Years

Wolf Parade will release new album 'Cry Cry Cry' on October 6th.

The band returned to live duties in 2016, following a hiatus of some five years.

Eager to push ahead, Wolf Parade will carve out new possibilities on their upcoming full length.

'Cry Cry Cry' drops via Sub Pop, with production from John Goodmanson at Robert Lang Studios in Seattle.

New track 'Valley Boy' is online now - get involved below.

Tracklisting:

1. Lazarus Online

2. You're Dreaming

3. Valley Boy

4. Incantation

5. Flies on the Sun

6. Baby Blue

7. Weaponized

8. Who Are Ya

9. Am I an Alien Here

10. Artificial Life

11. King of Piss and Paper