Wolf Alice Singer Ellie Rowsell Joins Voting Drive

Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell has urged fans to register to vote.

Young people have scarcely been so removed from the political process, yet each and every decision taken in parliament will impact upon their lives in important ways.

A campaign to boost voter registration is ongoing, with Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell the latest to get involved.

Making a guest appearance in a new video, the message is clear - sign up, and head down to the polling booth on June 8th.

Check it out now.

There's only one day left to register to vote so listen to @ElliecRowsell from @WolfAliceMusic and register now https://t.co/qXdulxy3Vs pic.twitter.com/Ry0ffw7DPZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 21, 2017

The next general election takes place on June 8th - register to vote HERE.