Wolf Alice Share 'Yuk Foo' Video, New Tour Dates

Wolf Alice have shared the full video for new single 'Yuk Foo'.
The band's dissonant, feedback-fuelled return is an emphatic statement in its own right, a careering squall of guitar-driven noize.
New album 'Visions Of A Life' is incoming, with the group also set to play some of the biggest headline shows of their lives.
'Yuk Foo' has received a dirty, deranged video, with Wolf Alice also confirming plans for a short burst of (relatively) intimate tour dates.
Check out the video below, then catch the tour dates after the jump.
Wolf Alice have confirmed the following shows:
August
16 Derby The Venue
17 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club
18 Dundee Fat Sam’s
19 Aberdeen The Garage
21 Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre
22 Tavistock The Wharf
23 Tunbridge Wells The Forum
25 Guildford Boileroom
