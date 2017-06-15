Wolf Alice Share 'Yuk Foo' Video, New Tour Dates

Wolf Alice have shared the full video for new single 'Yuk Foo'.

The band's dissonant, feedback-fuelled return is an emphatic statement in its own right, a careering squall of guitar-driven noize.

New album 'Visions Of A Life' is incoming, with the group also set to play some of the biggest headline shows of their lives.

'Yuk Foo' has received a dirty, deranged video, with Wolf Alice also confirming plans for a short burst of (relatively) intimate tour dates.

Check out the video below.

Wolf Alice have confirmed the following shows:

August

16 Derby The Venue

17 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club

18 Dundee Fat Sam’s

19 Aberdeen The Garage

21 Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

22 Tavistock The Wharf

23 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

25 Guildford Boileroom

Grab tickets to the latest Wolf Alice shows HERE.