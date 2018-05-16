Wolf Alice, Portishead Join Artists For Palestine Campaign

Wolf Alice and Portishead are amongst a number of artists stating their support for the Palestinian people.

It's been a fraught week in the Middle East, with the United States opening its new Israeli embassy in Jerusalem.

Enormously controversial, Israel Defence Forces opened fire on protesters, injuring thousands and killing more than 50.

Now in a new social media campaign countless artists have shown their support for the Palestinian people by sharing a message.

It reads: “As long as the Israeli government commits war crimes against the Palestinian people, we support their call for a boycott of Israel as a means of peaceful protest against the brutal occupation.”

As long as the Israeli government commits war crimes against the Palestinian people we support their call for a boycott of Israel as a means of peaceful protest against a brutal and bloody occupation. #ArtistsForPalestine pic.twitter.com/egWNAxFlE2 — wolf alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 22, 2018

As long as the Israeli government commits war crimes against the Palestinian people we support their call for a boycott of Israel as a means of peaceful protest against a brutal and bloody occupation. #ArtistsForPalestine pic.twitter.com/b19YIC69Ph — PEACE (@PEACE4EVEREVER) May 22, 2018

