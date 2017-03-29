Wire To Re-Issue Opening Three Albums

Wire are set to release their opening three albums in special editions later this year.

The band's opening trilogy ranks among the best of the punk to post-punk era, establishing a vivid sonic universe that countless other groups would copy.

Everyone from Shame to R.E.M., Elastica, Minor Threat, The Fall and beyond owe a debt to Wire, whose minimalist take on rock introduced whole new dimensions to punk.

‘Pink Flag’ (1977), ‘Chairs Missing’ (1978) and ‘154’ (1979) will be re-released as special edition CD books on May 18th, complete with exclusive unreleased material and rarities.

Wire will host a special question and answer session at Rough Trade East, London on May 19th, which should be a must for fans in the area.

Following this release Wire will re-issue the albums on standard edition LP and CD formats from June 22nd.

For full release details (and pre-orders!) visit the official Wire site.

Photo Credit: Annette Green

