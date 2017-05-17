Wintersleep's Live Set Boasts A Quiet Intensity

Montreal's Wintersleep have always pushed themselves to the limit.

2016 brought international shows, alongside two coast-to-coast tours of their Canadian homeland.

The coming 12 months promise more of the same, with Wintersleep refining the quiet intensity of their live show.

Elements of dream pop fusing with crunching indie songwriting, the band surge ahead on JUNO nominated new album 'The Great Detachment'.

Set to play a number of European and Canadian shows this summer, Wintersleep recently dropped past YALA! studios in South East London.

The base for fast-rising independent label YALA! Records, the group laid down emphatic versions of 'Metropolis' and 'Amerika'.

Tune in now.

- - -

Catch Wintersleep at the following shows:

May

29 Hamburg Molotow

31 Leipzig Naumanns

June

1 Munster Germany @ Gleis 22

2 Haldren Pop Bar

3 Beverungen Orange Blossom Special Festival

5 Erlangen E-Werk

6 Lucerne Schuur

7 Zurich Viadukt - Bogen F

9 Zwolle Hedon

10 Paris Supersonic

12 London Oslo

13 Dublin Whelans

15 Burlington Burlington Sound of Music Festival

July

20 Field, ON River and Sky Festival

August

5 New Glasgow, NS New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee

19 Oro-Medonte, ON The Big Feastival

26 Pincher Creek, AB Rootstock

Credit: Norman Wong