Wintersleep's Live Set Boasts A Quiet Intensity

Montreal's Wintersleep have always pushed themselves to the limit.
2016 brought international shows, alongside two coast-to-coast tours of their Canadian homeland.
The coming 12 months promise more of the same, with Wintersleep refining the quiet intensity of their live show.
Elements of dream pop fusing with crunching indie songwriting, the band surge ahead on JUNO nominated new album 'The Great Detachment'.
Set to play a number of European and Canadian shows this summer, Wintersleep recently dropped past YALA! studios in South East London.
The base for fast-rising independent label YALA! Records, the group laid down emphatic versions of 'Metropolis' and 'Amerika'.
Tune in now.
- - -
Catch Wintersleep at the following shows:
May
29 Hamburg Molotow
31 Leipzig Naumanns
June
1 Munster Germany @ Gleis 22
2 Haldren Pop Bar
3 Beverungen Orange Blossom Special Festival
5 Erlangen E-Werk
6 Lucerne Schuur
7 Zurich Viadukt - Bogen F
9 Zwolle Hedon
10 Paris Supersonic
12 London Oslo
13 Dublin Whelans
15 Burlington Burlington Sound of Music Festival
July
20 Field, ON River and Sky Festival
August
5 New Glasgow, NS New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee
19 Oro-Medonte, ON The Big Feastival
26 Pincher Creek, AB Rootstock
Credit: Norman Wong