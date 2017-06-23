Wiley Responds To Underage Sex Allegations

Wiley has responded to accusations that he had underage sex with young women.

The allegations were made during a notorious Twitter spat with Dizzee Rascal, who claimed he was making grime when Wiley was "shacking up with schoolgirls".

I was making Grime when Wiley was on Top of the pops with Pay as you Go and shacking up with school l girls. I'm not the Godfather I'm GOD — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

You were Fucking NYE when she was 14 and everyone knows she's not even the only one. https://t.co/37WuelAINF — Dizzee Rascal (@DizzeeRascal) October 1, 2017

Wiley claimed at the time he had "never touched her" and expanded on this during an interview with the Times.

“Dizzee’s not as accurate as he wants to be,” he said. “I’ve got nothing to hide. I also know that when brothers argue they will say anything. I’ve got love for him.”

The grime legend continued: “I don’t know if he’s got love for me, but I do know that I don’t wanna argue with him no longer. I want to do something that makes people say, ‘Oh my God, them two are back on track.”

Wiley is set to release his autobiography next week.

