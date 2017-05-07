Wiley Just Picked Up His MBE

Wiley has gone by many names over the years, but the Bow, E3 legend is perhaps most commonly associated with Eski-boy.

Short for Eskimo, it's a tag he still uses, with his regular Eskimo Dance events providing a stellar cross-section of grime's roots, and its future.

It's heartening, then, to see Mother Nature supply some ice cold vibes for Wiley's trip to pick up his MBE.

Awarded the gong at Buckingham Palace, Wiley told the Press Association that he wasn't even sure the Royal Family knew what grime was.

He said: “I did think in the music industry you could do work that people would recognise, I always knew that part.”

Wiley added: “But I didn’t know if, like, the royals would. I don’t know why I felt like they would never know us.”

#Kings A post shared by WileyBBK #MBE (@wiley__) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:01am PST

When you bag an MBE but it's -5 pic.twitter.com/Wx4lhPGL6J — Parklife (@Parklifefest) March 2, 2018

