Wiley Has Been Awarded An MBE For His Services To Music

As part of the 2018 Queen's New Years Honours list, Wiley has been granted a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

The Bow MC and producer has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to music, helping bring grime to the forefront of British music through a career that has spanned two decades.

Wiley said: "I’m honoured to be receiving an MBE. It feels like the school grade I wanted and didn’t get but now I’m finally there. I would like to thank my mother and father plus all family members and friends for being there for me when I needed them."

The award rounds off a banner year for the grime veteran, who released his autobiography, Eskiboy, earlier this year.

'Godfather II', Wiley's twelfth studio album to date, will be released on March 3rd 2018, the same day he headlines the O2 Brixton Academy.