Wiley Drops New Single 'Been A While'

Wiley has dropped new single 'Been A While' - tune in now.

As an MC and producer Wiley was pivotal in the evolution of grime, and returned last year with his stellar 'Godfather' LP.

Releasing his memoirs, it's been a hectic 12 month period for the Bow, E3 legend, but he's not done yet.

New album 'Godfather II' drops on March 30th, the same week as Wiley's show at London's Brixton Academy.

New single 'Been A While' is online now, and it kicks hard - an urgent return, one shot through with Wiley's unrestrained ambition.

Tune in now.

