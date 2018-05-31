Wild Nothing Announce New Album 'Indigo'

Wild Nothing are set to release new album 'Indigo' on August 31st.

Los Angeles based Jack Tatum works with Captured Tracks on the release, adding 80s style fidelity to his indie pop sound.

A more lush, rounded, clear-sounding record that its predecessors, 'Indigo' is a concerted move forward from the songwriter.

Jack says: “I wanted it to sound like a classic studio record, as close as I could get it there. It just boils down to me wanting to fit into some larger narrative, musically, in terms of these artists I love. I think about how my music will age. Ideas of ‘timeless’ are going to be different—so if Indigo is not timeless then it’s at least ‘out of time.’”

Recorded at Sunset Sound's Studio, the album is led by gorgeous new song 'Letting Go', a powerful piece of pop music that seems to add an extra dimension to Wild Nothing's sound.

Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. Letting Go

2. Oscillation

3. Partners In Motion

4. Wheel of Misfortune

5. Shallow Water

6. Through Windows

7. The Closest Thing To Living

8. Dollhouse

9. Canyon on Fire

10. Flawed Translation

11. Bend

Photo Credit: Cara Robbins

