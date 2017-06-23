Wild Child Signal Their Return

American duo Wild Child are back.

The band's opening trilogy of LPs detailed a prolific and unique songwriting voice, one that was heightened by prolonged spells out on the road.

Spending the past 18 months working on new material, the pair will partner with Dualtone for new album 'Expectations'.

The long list of collaborators and guests ranges from Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) to newcomer Max Frost, with the final results set to land in February.

Ahead of this, though, Clash is able to share a preview. We've nabbed two new cuts, displaying potential directions the incoming album may yet take.

'Think It Over' is a soothing, intoxicating piece of Americana with a shimmering, Autumnal edge, while title cut 'Expectations' takes things a little deeper.

A wonderful return, you can check out both songs below.

'Expectations' will be released in February.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.