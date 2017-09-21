Wild Beasts To Split

Wild Beasts have confirmed that they are to split.

The Kendal band have built up an imposing catalogue, one packed with wit, daring, and no small degree of smut.

New album 'Boy King' arrived last summer, with Wild Beasts playing some typically celebratory shows across the land.

Sadly, though, it seems that this is to be their last chapter. Issuing a statement the group have confirmed that "Wild Beasts are coming to an end".

Thanking fans, the group said they "consider themselves remarkably fortunate to have lived out this dream".

There is the potential for some final shows, however, but it's worth pointing out that this is quite the loss.

