Wild Beasts, Everything Everything, British Sea Power Contribute To Remix Project

Wild Beasts, Everything Everything, and British Sea Power are amongst the artists contributing to a new remix project.

The new website will feature stems from a host of artists, everything from a drumbeat to a bassline, a guitar riff to a synth line.

Available HERE initial stems are available from the likes of the much-missed Wild Beasts, British Sea Power, C Duncan, Everything Everything, and more.

The full website also boasts a basic mixer, meaning that fans can use these stems to build - in a rudimentary fashion - music of their own.

The ultimate aim, however, is to increase sign ups to the UK organ donor register. Some statistics: approximately 86,000 people across Europe are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, but unfortunately 16 of them will die today because they won’t find a suitable match in time.

Dutch Uncles' Robin Richards is co-ordinating the project, and he comments:

"The stems database represents the organ donor register. The ease with which is it to upload a stem to help somebody make a track is representative of how simple it is to sign up to the organ donation register and potentially save a life."

Get involved HERE. And here's a list of artists already involved...

Bossy Love

British Sea Power

C Duncan

Dutch Uncles

Everything Everything

Girl Ray

Max Cooper

Maxïmo Park

Maxine Peake

Public Service Broadcasting

Stealing Sheep

Sky Larkin

Wild Beasts

