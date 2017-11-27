Wild Beasts Announce 'Last Night All My Dreams Came True'

Wild Beasts are set to release new project 'Last Night All My Dreams Came True' on February 16th.

The band are set to call time on their career next year, announcing a final flurry of live shows.

There's one final treat for fans, though, with Wild Beasts completing a career-spanning Domino Documents release.

Recorded across two days in London's RAK Studios, the album contains thirteen tracks and presents Wild Beasts at their most virile.

“It’s us as tight and slick as we ever have been,” says Tom Fleming. “And it’s also us giving the fewest fucks we've ever given. There’s a sense of celebration and destructiveness combined, a sense that the fetters are off. Not that they were ever on ... but that sense of limited time before you shuffle off is very much a motivator.”

Tracklisting:

1. Wanderlust (Live at RAK)

2. Big Cat (Live at RAK)

3. A Simple Beautiful Truth (Live at RAK)

4. 2BU (Live at RAK)

5. Bed Of Nails (Live at RAK)

6. Hooting & Howling (Live at RAK)

7. This Is Our Lot (Live at RAK)

8. He The Colossus (Live at RAK)

9. The Devil’s Palace (Live at RAK)

10. Alpha Female (Live at RAK)

11. Get My Bang (Live at RAK)

12. All The King’s Men (Live at RAK)

13. Celestial Creatures (Live at RAK)

Photo Credit: Sion Marshall-Waters

For tickets to the latest Wild Beasts shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.