Widowspeak's Robert Earl Thomas Charms On 'Another Age'

Widowspeak's Robert Earl Thomas has unveiled charming new solo track 'Another Age'.

Widowspeak are perennial Clash favourites, with their glacial discography building up into something truly spellbinding.

Robert Earl Thomas has unfurled plans for a solo venture, with new album 'Another Age' set to arrive via Captured Tracks on February 16th.

The title track is online now, a wonderful piece of Americana fuelled songwriting that nods towards his shoegaze past.

Full of unexpected dalliances - those purring vocals, the faint steel guitar traces - it's a soothing introduction, one that retains its sense of mystery in a beguiling, poetic way.

Tune in below.

'Another Age' will be released on February 16th. Tracklisting:

1. Another Age

2. I Remember

3. Cryin'

4. The Weather

5. Wednesday Morning

6. Winona Forever

7. My Fault

8. What Am I Gonna Do

9. Word of Mouth

Photo Credit: Michael Stasiak

