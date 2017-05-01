Widowspeak Have Covered 'Harvest Moon' And It Is Beautiful

Widowspeak always warned us to 'Expect The Best'.

So much so, in fact, that it's the title of their new record - a remarkable, intoxicating full length, out now via Stateside label Captured Tracks.

Not quite content to stop there, the band recently popped into the studio to lay down a special cover ahead of their upcoming European tour.

With the clocks going back and the nights drawing in Widowspeak opted for a Neil Young classic, covering his perennial favourite 'Harvest Moon'.

A dreamy, lugubrious re-working, the heavy atmosphere is redolent of those long Autumn nights, the azure sky cast with a pale, pale moon.

Tune in now.

Catch Widowspeak at the following shows:

November

17 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

18 Glasgow Nice n Sleazy

20 London Oslo

21 Brighton Sticky Mikes Frog Bar

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.