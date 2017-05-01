Widowspeak Have Covered 'Harvest Moon' And It Is Beautiful

Widowspeak always warned us to 'Expect The Best'.
So much so, in fact, that it's the title of their new record - a remarkable, intoxicating full length, out now via Stateside label Captured Tracks.
Not quite content to stop there, the band recently popped into the studio to lay down a special cover ahead of their upcoming European tour.
With the clocks going back and the nights drawing in Widowspeak opted for a Neil Young classic, covering his perennial favourite 'Harvest Moon'.
A dreamy, lugubrious re-working, the heavy atmosphere is redolent of those long Autumn nights, the azure sky cast with a pale, pale moon.
Tune in now.
Catch Widowspeak at the following shows:
November
17 Birmingham Actress & Bishop
18 Glasgow Nice n Sleazy
20 London Oslo
21 Brighton Sticky Mikes Frog Bar
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.