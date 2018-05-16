WHY? Announce 'Alopecia' Re-Issue

WHY? will re-visit 2008's 'Alopecia' with a full re-issue later this year.

Remarkably - or perhaps we're just old - it's been 10 years since WHY? released 'Alopecia', perhaps their finest project to date.

Dearly loved by fans due to its inventive production and brutally honest lyricism, it remains a perplexing, engaging, visceral listen.

A full re-issue is incoming, with WHY? sharing a remix of 'Good Friday' by none other than Boards Of Canada.

The reclusive Warp duo won't remix just anyone, y'know, and this new version is deft and atmospheric, while the lingering nostalgia of their sound matches the anniversary feel.

Tune in now.

Catch WHY? performing 'Alopecia' in full at the following shows:

September

15 London Electric Ballroom

16 Manchester Band Academy

17 Dublin Button Factory

