White Denim Return With New Album 'Performance'

White Denim are set to release new album 'Performance' on August 24th.

The new album is the Austin band's seventh to date, and comes two years after the success of 'Stiff'.

Always creative, the group are preparing to re-connect with their roots, prompting frontman James Petralli to comment:

“It remains unchanged from the beginning – which is just to make interesting, up-tempo rock & roll...”

Out on August 24th (pre-order LINK ), 'Performance' is led by new single 'Magazin' which comes leaping out of the traps with blazing horns and wailing riffs.

A superb return, you can check it out below.

Catch White Denim at the following shows:

August

28 London Rough Trade East

29 London Moth Club (Matinee)

29 London Moth Club

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.