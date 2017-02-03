Whenyoung's 'Pretty Pure' Is A Delicious Statement Of Intent

Ireland's Whenyoung have shared new single 'Pretty Pure' - tune in now.

The band caused waves at the tail end of 2017, with a series of pointed, visceral live shows sparking huge word of mouth hype.

The group's slim but enchanting catalogue is set to welcome another chapter shortly, with London imprint YALA! Records pressing up a new seven inch single.

It's a neat track, too, with Whenyoung laying down live favourite 'Pretty Pure' and retaining its intense sense of focus.

Done and dusted in a little over three minutes, it's an immaculate pop confection, a barbed but enticing return.

YALA! founder Felix White said: "We are so proud to be putting out the first Whenyoung 7”, firstly because it’s pretty miraculous for a band to be making such infectious pop music at such an early stage, but also because they have the rare touch of subtly letting you know there will also be so much more to come."

Tune in now.

Catch Whenyoung at the following shows:

January

23 London The Old Blue Last

26 London Birthdays

