What's That Sound? It's Alexis Raphael Ushering In The Weekend

Alexis Raphael knows how to work a crowd.

The producer's last releases on Hot Creations was the mighty 'I Know', a storming house jam that has clocked up over one million streams.

An absolute dancefloor weapon, when the beat maker once again hooked up with Hot Creations hopes were immediately raised.

New cut 'It's Kinda Jazzy' dropped a few moments ago, and Clash is delighted to be able to share this system melter first.

Alexis describes it as “a real melting pot of different musical influences that have inspired me over the years. There's everything from Hip-Hop to 90's UK House and Garage, Jungle/Drum and Bass, upfront House and Techno and, of course, Jazz.”

All sounds close to his own heart, this personal approach results in one of Alexis' most immediately infectious offerings yet.

Get involved.