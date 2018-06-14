XXXTentacion

We've Collected The Worst Tributes To XXXTentacion

So now you know who to block on social media...
19 · 06 · 2018

The death of any prominent artist usually brings a flood of tributes to social media.

At times, it can reek of performative grief, the attempt by social media users to remain on top of whatever is trending.

The violent death of XXXTentacion has caused a wave of comment, with the rapper recently facing accusations of severe physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend.

Not that the latter mattered very much to Kanye West, seemingly.

Or Travis Barker.

Or a form of London underground transport.

Or Ethan Payne.

Or Louis Theroux.

