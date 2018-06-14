We've Collected The Worst Tributes To XXXTentacion

The death of any prominent artist usually brings a flood of tributes to social media.

At times, it can reek of performative grief, the attempt by social media users to remain on top of whatever is trending.

The violent death of XXXTentacion has caused a wave of comment, with the rapper recently facing accusations of severe physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend.

Not that the latter mattered very much to Kanye West, seemingly.

rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Or Travis Barker.

I’m at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most fucking talented of our time — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 18, 2018

Or a form of London underground transport.

R.I.P XXX pic.twitter.com/4wtaWnKitv — Central line (@centralline) June 19, 2018

Or Ethan Payne.

After all the news hit last night of XXXTentacion dying I wasn’t one to tweet, I never really listened to his music or knew who he was but it is awfully sad seeing a influential 20 year old killed.



RIP XXX. — Ethan Payne (@Behzinga) June 19, 2018

Or Louis Theroux.

Notwithstanding personal demons, he was a huge talent & bringing a beautiful new feel to hip hop. So sad. #moonlight https://t.co/E2UYdFMkfz — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) June 18, 2018

