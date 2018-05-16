West London's Lava La Rue Shares New Single 'Widdit'

Rising vocalist Lava La Rue has shared intriguing new single 'Widdit'.

The West London talent is a founding member of the sought-after Nine8 Collective, a key creative with deep roots in the underground.

Each passing release is intriguing, but none more so than this new single, largely crafted during a spell in Tokyo.

Artfully fragmented future soul with a sterling sense of balance, it breaks down conventions and then re-builds them to suit her whims.

Lava explains: “the producer of the track (Disk) discovered me on his recommendations and it so happened he was living in the same area I was staying- he's part of a collective "Tokyo vitamin" who's founder (Kento) shot me on VHS as he showed me around the city…”

The visuals are built around intersections, sharp edits that disrupt and build in an entrancing, addictive manner. Tune in now.

