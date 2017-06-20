Weslee's 'Tongue Tied' Is A Trans-Atlantic Pop Sizzler

Tran-Atlantic pop duo Weslee have shared new pop sizzler 'Tongue Tied'.

The elusive pairing released three songs in 2017, with each one racing across the web to be devoured by thousands upon thousands of fans.

Touching down in London next month for a rare live show, Weslee have now shared new song 'Tongue Tied'.

Drifting down-tempo beats mingling with hazy electronics, elements of R&B fuse with that deft, cutting vocal.

It's a precocious offering, underlining the phenomenal potential that exists within this partnership. Tune in below.

Catch Weslee at London's Jazz Cafe on February 22nd alongside Sunflower Bean and Jessie Ware.

