WENS Demostrates Her Pure Pop Instinct On 'Take'

Los Angeles based songwriter WENS has been biding her time.

Each new recording session has taken her closer to her goal, gradually pursuing some higher aim, but keeping her ideas under wraps in the process.

New single 'Take' is the moment she rises further and further, warping the pop template to suit her own needs, her own requirements.

Crafted with long-time collaborators Jordan Riley and Jennifer Decilve, 'Take' matches Morse code guitar lines to woozy electronics.

Still only 19 years old, the breath, hazy vocal is precocious, but so confident, a sign that WENS' talent is blossoming into fresh shapes, and undreamed of possibility.

Tune in now.

