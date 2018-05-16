Wen Announces New Album 'EPHEM:ERA'

Wen is set to release new album 'EPHEM:ERA' through Big Dada on July 6th.

The producer caused a 'Commotion' way back when, and the originality of his touch has sluiced into all manner of directions since then.

Hooking up with Big Dada, this new record is presented as a series of "temporal pauses" amid the increasing internet-led saturation of digital information.

Wen describes the new album as “electronic studies - a sequence mapped out across the fringes of experimental club music...”

New track 'TIME II THINK' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. SILHOUETTE

2. GLISTEN

3. TIME II THINK

4. RAIN

5. BLIPS

6. VOID

7. CURVE_RELAY

8. GRIT

9. OFF-KILTER

10. SUN THRU BLINDS

11. SCHOENE

12. DIVERSE

